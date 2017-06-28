MLB Capsules: Scherzer sharp as Washington beats Cubs

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings, Trea Turner had four of Washington's seven steals and the Nationals beat Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Tuesday in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners.

Scherzer (9-5) struck out six, walked none and retired 16 of his final 17 batters. The right-hander allowed an earned run in the first inning for the first time since April and his streak of 10-plus strikeout games ended at six, but he was in control almost all night.

Arrieta (7-6) issued a season-high six walks and allowed five earned runs, getting the hook two batters into the fifth inning. Arrieta and catcher Miguel Montero allowed seven steals, matching the Montreal Expos/Nationals franchise record.

Michael Taylor had two hits and two RBIs for Washington, and Scherzer washed out the RBI triple he allowed to Kris Bryant in the first by driving in a run with an infield single in the fourth.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, CARDINALS 5

PHOENIX, Arizona (AP) — Chris Herrmann hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning as Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat St. Louis Cardinals.

The surging Diamondbacks scored two in the eighth and one in the ninth to force extra innings. They have won four in a row and 13 of 15.

Rey Fuentes opened the Arizona 10th with a single and advanced on a sacrifice by pinch-hitting pitcher Zack Godley. Herrmann singled off Matt Bowman (1-3).

Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney (2-2) pitched a 1-2-3 10th inning for the win.

DODGERS 4, ANGELS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers right-hander Kenta Maeda pitched four-hit ball over seven innings in a spot start, and Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer.

Maeda (6-3) was moved to the bullpen earlier this month, but filled in Tuesday to give the rotation an extra day of rest. He stuck out six and walked none.

Angels starter Jesse Chavez (5-8) was pulled in the sixth after getting into a jam, and Cody Bellinger greeted Jose Alvarez with an RBI single. Pederson hit his seventh home run two batters later.

The Dodgers have won 17 of 19 and lead the National League with a 52-27 record.

RANGERS 2, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Adrian Beltre hit his 450th home run, a solo drive in the ninth inning off Cody Allen that lifted the Rangers to the road win.

Beltre drove the first pitch from Allen (0-4) into the left-field bleachers. The third baseman moved into sole possession of 39th place on the career homer list.

Keone Kela (4-1) stranded a runner in the eighth. Matt Bush allowed Michael Brantley's one-out single in the ninth while getting his 10th save.

Indians manager Terry Francona missed the game after his second trip to the hospital this month. Bench coach Brad Mills filled in for Francona, who is expected to return Wednesday.

RED SOX 9, TWINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Young hit a three-run homer, Christian Vazquez went deep for the first time in more than a year and the Red Sox beat the Twins in a game delayed twice by stormy weather.

Drew Pomeranz (7-4) pitched five effective innings for Boston, which won consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks. Dustin Pedroia had three hits and scored twice.

The Red Sox capitalized on three errors by the Twins and took over first place in the AL East, moving a half-game ahead of the slumping Yankees.

Hector Santiago (4-7) returned for the Twins after a stint on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder. He allowed two runs and one hit in two innings.

WHITE SOX 4, YANKEES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a game-ending, two-run single off Dellin Betances, and the White Sox stopped a four-game losing streak.

Kevan Smith sparked the winning rally with a one-out walk. Betances (3-2) then walked Alen Hanson and hit Yolmer Sanchez, loading the bases.

After Melky Cabrera fouled out, Abreu hit a grounder into left field. Brett Gardner's throw to the plate was high, and Hanson scored easily.

Abreu also had an RBI double in the third. Dan Jennings (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

New York wasted an outstanding start by Luis Severino, who struck out a career-high 12 while pitching seven innings of one-run ball. It has dropped three of four and 11 of 14 overall.

MARLINS 6, METS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning to put Miami ahead, and Christian Yelich collected three hits for the Marlins.