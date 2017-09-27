MLB Capsules: Minnesota closes in on playoff berth

Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier (2) and Byron Buxton (25) celebrate an 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brian Dozier's three-run homer in the eighth inning pushed Minnesota to the brink of a playoff berth as the Twins rallied for an 8-6 victory over Cleveland on Tuesday. The Indians lost for just the third time in 32 games.

Dozier connected for his 33rd homer against Bryan Shaw (4-6) as the Twins lowered their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to one.

Edwin Encarnacion hit his 38th homer and drove in four runs for the Indians, whose 29-3 mark over 32 games is the best in the majors since the 1947 New York Yankees accomplished the feat.

Taylor Rogers (7-3), one of a club-record 10 pitchers used by Twins manager Paul Molitor, got two outs in the seventh and Matt Belisle worked the ninth for his eighth save.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Hicks robbed Wilson Ramos of a first-inning grand slam in the outfielder's return from the disabled list, and the Yankees clinched home-field advantage if they end up in the AL wild-card game next week.

Tampa Bay's first three batters reached against rookie Jordan Montgomery (9-7), and Hicks leaped at the 385-foot sign in right-center to get his glove above the wall. He squeezed the webbing tight, preventing the ball from popping out and limiting Ramos to a sacrifice fly.

Assured no worse than a wild-card berth, the Yankees closed within three games of AL East-leading Boston with five remaining.

Tampa Bay (76-81) was eliminated from playoff contention and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year. Blake Snell (4-7) got the loss.

DODGERS 9, PADRES 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Gonzalez hit his third home run of an injury-plagued season and Los Angeles beat San Diego to clinch home-field advantage throughout the National League playoffs.

Yasmani Grandal and Corey Seager each had a three-run homer for the NL West champions, who improved to 101-57.

They'll open a best-of-five Division Series at home Oct. 6 against the winner of the NL wild-card game, hosted by Arizona. The Diamondbacks' opponent has not been determined yet.

Alex Wood (16-3) allowed two runs in six innings for Los Angeles. Dinelson Lamet (7-8) gave up four runs and walked six over five innings.

ROCKIES 6, MARLINS 0

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and Tyler Anderson pitched seven superb innings, helping Colorado maintain its slim lead for the second NL wild card.

The Rockies notched their first win over the Marlins in five tries this season and stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the fifth for Colorado. Anderson (6-6) allowed four hits and walked none.

Miami starter Jose Urena (14-7) yielded six runs over five innings. The right-hander allowed a total of six runs in four previous starts this month.

ANGELS 9, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Trout hit his 31st homer, Albert Pujols joined Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 100 RBIs in 14 seasons, and the fading Angels won on the road.

Los Angeles remained five games behind Minnesota for the final AL wild card with five to play.

Trout, Brandon Phillips and Luis Valbuena homered off Chris Volstad (1-1) during a six-run second inning. Parker Bridwell (9-3) improved to 5-0 in nine road starts.

Jose Abreu had three hits for Chicago, including his 32nd and 33rd homers.

BLUE JAYS 9, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox ace Chris Sale matched a career worst by giving up four home runs in a playoff tuneup, including a pair to Josh Donaldson.

Teoscar Hernandez hit one of his two homers off Sale, and Kendrys Morales had the other against the left-hander. Sale (17-8) allowed five runs in five innings and surrendered multiple homers for the third time in five starts.

J.A. Happ (10-11) struck out nine while pitching seven strong innings for the last-place Blue Jays. He was charged with one run and four hits.

PIRATES 10, ORIOLES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit his first career grand slam and drove in eight runs, powering Pittsburgh to the victory.

McCutchen raised a fist in triumph as he rounded the bases after connecting against Kevin Gausman (11-11) in the second inning. He also hit an RBI double in the first, singled in the fifth and belted a three-run homer in the seventh.

McCutchen's eight RBIs were one off the franchise record and the most by a Pirate since Jason Bay in 2004.