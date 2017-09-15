MLB Capsules: Indians win 22nd in a row in walk-off

Chicago White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia (26) is doused with water by first baseman Jose Abreu (79) as second baseman Yolmer Sanchez (5) prepares to douse him again after defeating the Detroit Tigers 17-7 in a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Indians added a walk-off win to a streak that's had everything.

Jay Bruce hit an RBI double in the 10th inning as the Indians rallied for their 22nd straight win to extend their American League record, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Thursday to move within four wins of matching the 1916 New York Giants for the longest streak in major league history.

After blowouts, shutouts and easy wins, the Indians, who tied it in the ninth on Francisco Lindor's two-out, two-strike RBI double, went into extras for the first time to keep the longest streak in 101 years intact.

Ramirez led off the 10th with a hard hit into right-center off Brandon Maurer (2-2) that he turned into a double with a head-first slide. After Edwin Encarnacion walked, Bruce, the recent arrival who hit a three-run homer in win No. 21 on Wednesday, ripped a 2-0 pitch into the right-field corner.

As Progressive Field shook like it usually does in October, Bruce reached second base and was quickly mobbed his teammates, who doused him with ice water and talcum powder while tearing the front of his jersey.

Cody Allen (3-6) got the win.

WHITE SOX 17, TIGERS 7

DETROIT (AP) — Avisail Garcia went 5 for 5 and drove in a career-high seven runs, Yoan Moncada scored five times and Chicago pounded out 25 hits while routing Detroit.

The White Sox posted their highest hit total since getting 26 against Baltimore in 1981. The modern major league record for hits in a nine-inning game is 31, by Milwaukee in 1992 and the New York Giants in 1901.

Garcia and Moncada each homered. Moncada had four hits and walked twice — the rookie had a chance to become the first White Sox player to reach base seven times in a nine-inning game, but struck out in the ninth.

Jose Abreu added four hits for Chicago, which has won five of six. Detroit has lost six in a row.

James Shields (4-6) won for the first time on the road since May 12, 2016, a span of 18 starts.

Chad Bell (0-3) allowed six runs on nine hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 13, ORIOLES 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge had a pair of three-run homers for a career-best six RBIs, Todd Frazier hit a three-run homer that chased Wade Miley with one out in a six-run first inning and New York routed fading Baltimore.

Judge hit an opposite-field drive over New York's bullpen in right-center in the fourth against Mike Wright, then lined a 448-foot drive into the second deck in left in the sixth off Rich Rodriguez. Judge has 43 homers and 96 RBIs, and with 27 homers at Yankee Stadium this year broke the ballpark's season record set by Curtis Granderson in 2012.

Masahiro Tanaka (12-11) won for the fourth time in five starts, allowing two solo homers in seven innings while striking out eight.

Miley (8-13) lasted 19 pitches as six of seven batters who faced him reached with hits. It was the shortest of his 194 big league starts.

CUBS 14, METS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits, Jason Heyward went deep and drove in four and Chicago beat New York.

The Cubs' offense helped overcome a shaky debut by pitcher Jen-Ho Tseng to complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago outscored the Mets 39-14 this week after being outscored 20-3 in a weekend three-game sweep by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kris Bryant added two RBIs as the Cubs extended their NL Central lead to three games over Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Tseng threw behind the first batter he faced, fell down while covering first base on the second batter for an error and later hit a batter with a pitch in the first inning. The 22-year-old from Taiwan went three innings, giving up five runs and five hits with six strikeouts.

Mike Montgomery (6-8) and Brian Duensing followed Tseng with two scoreless innings each.

Seth Lugo (6-5) was charged with eight runs, seven earned, with nine hits and a walk over three innings.

TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 2, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (AP) — Byron Buxton's 10th-inning homer gave Minnesota its second straight walk-off victory.

A night after Eddie Rosario beat the San Diego Padres with a 10th-inning homer, Buxton connected off Toronto reliever Luis Santos (0-1) with two outs. Buxton's 15th homer reached the second deck in left field.

Dillon Gee (2-2) pitched one inning of relief for Minnesota, which earned its fifth walk-off win of the season and has won six of its past eight games. The Twins maintained their lead for the second AL wild card.