MJUSD awarded for special needs inclusion

Apr. 11—Marysville Joint Unified School District was one of three districts statewide to receive the Heart of Inclusion Award on Tuesday, recognizing the district's commitment to ensuring equitable education for disabled students.

Marysville Joint Unified was awarded by Supporting Inclusive Practices, a statewide nonprofit equipping school districts with training and resources on instating inclusive systems. The district became a study site for the nonprofit during the 2019/20 school year, which kick-started its initiative to incorporate inclusive practices into its educational framework, officials said.

"As educators, our greatest achievement is in creating environments where every student can thrive," Superintendent Fal Asrani said in a statement. "Receiving this award for inclusion is a testament to the dedication of our entire school community in ensuring that every child feels valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential."

Schools like Ella Elementary School, Linda Elementary School and Olivehurst Elementary School have provided students with special needs equal access to opportunities, officials said.

"Our team's unwavering dedication and relentless determination throughout the three-year journey of implementing this project have been unparalleled," Director of Early Education Jodie Critchfield said in a statement. "The commitment of our staff to mastering inclusive practices through ongoing professional development and peer coaching, aimed at empowering them to effectively engage with all students and foster vital skills for academic and life success, has been truly exceptional."

In the 2022/23 school year, Marysville Joint Unified initiated the process to transfer control of special education courses from Yuba County Office of Education to the district. The Heart of Inclusion award highlights the importance of serving special needs students and ensuring their tailored access to educational opportunities, officials said. The district aims to operate all special education programs within the next two school years.