Mizzou student Riley Strain drowned after heavy drinking, autopsy report says

The completed autopsy for University of Missouri student Riley Strain confirmed that he died as a result of drowning and heavy drinking.

Strain attracted national attention after he went missing in early March for two weeks following a night out with his fraternity brothers in Nashville, Tennessee. His body was eventually located in the nearby Cumberland River, face down in debris, on March 22, according to the autopsy report.

“Riley Strain, a 22 year-old-male, died as a result of drowning and ethanol intoxication,” Assistant Medical Examiner Gulpreet Singh Bowman wrote in the autopsy report, which was released June 18. There were no signs of external trauma to his body.

Riley Strain (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Ethanol intoxication, also known as alcohol poisoning, is result of drinking large amounts of alcohol in a short period of time, according to the Mayo Clinic. Drinking too much too quickly can affect breathing, heart rate, body temperature and gag reflex.

The autopsy report is in line with what Nashville Police Department previously stated after Strain's body was located.

In a March 25 statement, Kristin Mumford, a spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department, said that Strain’s death appeared to be “accidental.”

She said at the time that there was no observable foul play-related trauma and a toxicology report was still pending.

The toxicology report released on June 18 revealed that Strain's blood alcohol level at the time of his death was .228%. Strain also tested positive for isopropanol alcohol, caffeine, cotinine, nicotine and THC.

Strain, a senior at Mizzou, was last seen by his friends on the night of March 8. He had visited Luke Bryan’s bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, in Nashville, police said. The bar said in a statement on March 15 that Strain was escorted out of the establishment shortly after 9:30 p.m.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com