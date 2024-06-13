Miya Rudd: More arrests in search for missing 8-month-old infant in Ohio County

Miya Tucker, 8-months, was reported missing from Reynolds Station, Kentucky after police conducted a welfare check on June 6, 2024. Troopers have now arrested five people including the child's grandmother and parents in connect to her disappearance.

Multiple people have been arrested as part of the investigation into missing 8-month-old Miya Rudd from Reynolds Station in Owensboro, Kentucky, after officers could not locate her while serving a search warrant and welfare check, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police.

Arrests in connection with the case include Miya's parents and grandparents.

Kentucky State Police troopers have been looking for Miya since June 6, including searching the woods close to the house where she lived with her parents and grandfather Ricky J. Smith, according to 14 News.

Miya had not been seen by her family "since the end of April," according to an arrest citation, The Courier Journal previously reported. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Miya's parents, Tesla Tucker and Cage Rudd, along with Smith, were arrested Sunday. Troopers arrested Taletha D. Tucker, 50, and David Tucker, 53, Tesla Tucker's parents, on unrelated warrants and seized electronics while searching their home in the 1300 block of Leitchfield Road. They did not find Miya in their house, according to a Wednesday update about the case.

Tesla Tucker's three children, who were living with their grandparents, were taken by the Cabinet of Community Based Services to another location.

Billie J. Smith, 49, Miya's grandmother, was also arrested Sunday while troopers were searching for the baby. She faces a second-degree assault charge in connection to an unrelated domestic violence warrant.

Timothy L. Roach, 37, of Owensboro was taken into custody by troopers Sunday while they were entering the Smith residence. They believe he threw "unprescribed Suboxone" under his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Kentucky State Police at 270-826-3312.

Breaking News Reporter Leo Bertucci contributed to this article.

