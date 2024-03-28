Mixed-status families call for immigration reform, protections for non-citizen spouses

TechCrunch

LinkedIn is testing a new TikTok-like short-form video feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. With this new test, LinkedIn joins numerous other popular apps that have launched their own short-form video feeds following TikTok's rise in popularity, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix. The feed was first spotted by Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency called McKinney.