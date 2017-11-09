Mixed martial arts champ Angela Lee in Hawaii car accident

HONOLULU (AP) — Mixed martial arts fighter Angela Lee is recovering after a car accident in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the ONE Championship female world atomweight champion will miss her title defense scheduled for Nov. 24 in Singapore.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong wrote on his Facebook page Lee was driving to training on Monday when she fell asleep. He says Lee suffered a concussion and some minor burns.

Sityodtong didn't indicate when Lee would return to fighting.

Sityodtong didn't immediately respond to a Facebook message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

ONE Championship is a Singapore-based promotion that dominates the burgeoning Asian market for professional MMA.

Lee is a former Hawaii state wrestling champion and the daughter of two martial arts instructors.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com