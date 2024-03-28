Mix of sun and clouds today; showers, storms Easter weekend

Mar. 28—Today will be sunny with some high clouds this afternoon and a calm wind.

The high for today will reach near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 40 degrees.

A warm front will begin to develop Friday into Saturday with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and warmer with a high near 69 degrees. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 51 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 2 a.m.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees. There is a chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.., then a chance of showers and storms through around 11 p.m. followed by a chance of showers through 2 a.m. with storms possible after 2 a.m. The overnight low will be around 49 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 68 degrees. A chance of showers with thunderstorms possible, arrives after 2 p.m.

Showers are likely Sunday night with a possible thunderstorm before 8 p.m. then sowers and storms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 57 degrees.

Monday will be warmer with a high near 73 degrees, along with showers and possibly a thunderstorm.