Mitt Romney Blasted After Saying He Would've Pardoned Trump

David Moye
·2 min read
Retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) didn’t exactly get a vote of confidence on social media after he suggested President Joe Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump.

Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Monday that if he had been president, he would’ve pardoned Trump after a federal grand jury indicted him in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“You may disagree with this, but had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him,” Romney said. “Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy.”

In addition, Romney said he would have tried to get New York prosecutors not to go through with the former president’s hush money trial, which is underway in Manhattan.

″[Biden] should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward,” Romney said. “It was a win-win for Donald Trump.”

Romney’s pardon suggestion seemed strange, considering that in February he said “No, no, no, absolutely not” when asked if he might vote for Trump in the November election.

And, accordingly, his comments were blasted on social media.

