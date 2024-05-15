Mitt Romney Blasted After Saying He Would've Pardoned Trump

Retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) didn’t exactly get a vote of confidence on social media after he suggested President Joe Biden should have pardoned Donald Trump.

Romney, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2012, told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle on Monday that if he had been president, he would’ve pardoned Trump after a federal grand jury indicted him in connection with attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“You may disagree with this, but had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him,” Romney said. “Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy.”

In addition, Romney said he would have tried to get New York prosecutors not to go through with the former president’s hush money trial, which is underway in Manhattan.

″[Biden] should have fought like crazy to keep this prosecution from going forward,” Romney said. “It was a win-win for Donald Trump.”

Romney’s pardon suggestion seemed strange, considering that in February he said “No, no, no, absolutely not” when asked if he might vote for Trump in the November election.

And, accordingly, his comments were blasted on social media.

… And that’s why you’re not president, champ. https://t.co/odN7DJju5j — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) May 15, 2024

Because Trump would certainly accept this gracefully, admit his dishonesty, apologize, and retire to a tranquil life of obscurity, away from the levers of public power. https://t.co/e6VJIyf1IP — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) May 15, 2024

Excuse me @MittRomney, I’ll say this slowly. Trump tried to overthrow an American election. That is an unprecedented offense against our democracy. That must NEVER happen again. You don’t “pardon” someone who does THAT to this country. You throw the book at him. Come on Mitt. https://t.co/lVSQzLNhaX — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 15, 2024

Mitt Romney reminds us that the best Republican is still quite awful. https://t.co/T1i4jqVWx3 — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 15, 2024

Can someone please tell Romney that you can't pardon people who don't want to be pardoned or who aren't willing to admit guilt. You don't just throw a pardon out to make political issues go away. https://t.co/VZBaCCEnjK — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) May 15, 2024

Here’s Romney running for his life from Trump’s mob, being saved by the Capitol Police who were ruthlessly attacked all day — a mob incited by Trump that day, and celebrated by Trump every day since.pic.twitter.com/r9vNxxJDgRhttps://t.co/175FZpRebh — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) May 15, 2024

Good lord, you can’t stay on a consistent message on anything! Your moral compass is wobbly. @MittRomney@SenatorRomneyhttps://t.co/8CeJx0qUin — Oceana Lizard 🏊🏼♀️ (@OceanaLizard) May 15, 2024

