Mitt Fire burns 12 miles northeast of Capitan

CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are keeping an eye on the Mitt Fire, burning in the Lincoln National Forest. The wildfire was caused by lightning and is burning 12 miles northeast of Capitan. Officials say the area has been the site of multiple lightning starts in the past.

Start Date : Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Location : 12 miles northeast of Capitan

Size : .10 acre

Contained : 0%

Structures Burned : N/A

Cause of Fire: Lightning

Evacuations : N/A

Vegetation : Single tree snag with brush understory

Resources: 1 Type-3 engine, 1 Type-6

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.