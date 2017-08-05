Mitchell Swepson named in Australia test squad

SYDNEY (AP) — Uncapped legspinner Mitchell Swepson has been added to Australia's squad for the two-test tour to Bangladesh beginning later this month.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn because of a foot injury and the Australia selectors have decided to add variety to their spin contingent.

Chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said "we are comfortable with the fast-bowling stocks we have in the squad so have opted to add an additional spinner given the conditions we are likely to face in Bangladesh. Mitchell is a very exciting young legspinner who we think will benefit immensely from further experience in the sub-continent."

Swepson, 23, toured India in March but did not play a test.