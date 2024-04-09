Mitchell Police welcomes new narcotics detection K-9 Jacky

Apr. 9—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Police Division has four new paws enforcing the laws.

K-9 Jacky has joined the force as the city's new narcotics detection dog and is helping to protect and serve.

Jacky, who turned two in November, is a Belgian Malinois that was born in Holland. She was acquired by the department on Aug. 1, 2023.

The department's previous K-9 dog, Shadow, died in July 2023 from congestive heart disease. A German Shepard, Shadow was the department's first drug dog.

Belgian Malinois have become the top choice in dog breeds for law enforcement because of their agility, strength and intelligence to tackle any situation, according to Kasseburg Canine Training Center, of New Market, Alabama, which is where Jacky was selected from. She was selected for traits that would make her more likely to excel at narcotics detection.

These training centers tend to hold high standards for detector dogs. According to the Kasseburg Center, they selection test every dog to ensure they have the traits and drives necessary to be a detection dog. Narcotic canines start out with great traits and potential but have zero training, Mitchell Police Lt. Dean Knippling said.

After coming home from Alabama, Jacky and her handler, officer John Badker, had to attend a seven-week training camp in Sioux Falls which consisted of a minimum 240-hour curriculum. Upon completion of their initial narcotics detection training at the end of September, the duo was certified by the commission as a canine team. The team will need to renew their certification annually. Since returning from camp, they have been working hard training together and learning how to work as a team. Badker is definitely impressed with his new partner.

"Jacky has shown an intense hunt drive," Badker said. "That's what we want, her hunting for the odor."

Jacky is a single-purpose narcotics dog, meaning that she will work in narcotics detection only. She is trained to recognize the odors of five types of narcotics which include methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, heroin and MDMA.

Since beginning work at the beginning of October, Jacky has already had several searches.

When she's off the clock, she's just like any other dog.

"She loves playing fetch, going on walks and playing in the snow," Badker said. "She is a very social dog."

Jacky lives at home with handler Badker and traditionally becomes a part of the handler's family, but she must be ready to go to work at a moment's notice. As she's becoming more accustomed to the rigors of law enforcement work, Badker said Jacky loves to search and work and is very intelligent.

"Her enthusiasm for work and play makes her a great dog to work and live with," Badker said.

The police department covers all of the costs associated with having Jacky on the force. Last year after the death of Shadow, the Mitchell City Council did approved $18,000 in contingency funds for his replacement. Eventually the police department was awarded $10,000 from a grant they applied for through the South Dakota Attorney General Drug Control fund.