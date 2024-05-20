Mitchell, NRCS look for government sponsors to help move along watershed improvements

May 20—MITCHELL — The city of Mitchell and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are seeking partners to help sponsor improvements to the Firesteel Creek watershed.

The organizations are looking for the Firesteel Creek work to fall under the

Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations program

that is available through USDA and NRCS. Earlier this month, NRCS presented in front of the James River Water Development District during its regular meeting in Mitchell in an effort to have JRWDD help sponsor the work.

The program requires having local sponsors that have taxing authority to help back the work. The planning and design project is fully funded by the WFPO program through USDA. Dan Ostrem, an agricultural engineer for NRCS in Mitchell, noted the program requires covering the entire watershed area, which is why the city of Mitchell and NRCS are seeking additional government sponsors. He said there is not an ask for a financial commitment at this stage, because the NRCS fully pays for the engineering and the planning, which is expected to take about two years.

Some of the feasible examples of projects in South Dakota, Ostrem said, include grade control structures, wetlands, in-stream habitat features and streambank protections. The rules of the WFPO program include requiring the watershed to be under 250,000 acres and has a maximum total capacity of 25,000-acre feet and 20% of the program's benefits must be agricultural or rural in nature. The program is frequently used to build dams in other parts of the country but Ostrem noted that the Firesteel watershed is too large and too flat to be dammed.

"It's a long process that takes almost decades to get all of the pieces along. ... If the city wanted to do projects on Firesteel itself, streambank protection or new wetland complexes on the creek itself, they have to lump in the whole watershed in this project," Ostrem said.

The WMPO program also requires sponsors to have eminent domain rights, which was a lighting rod that got members of the JRWDD board's attention. Ostrem said the likelihood of using eminent domain on watershed projects is low.

"Watershed protection and ag water management are the two project purposes that have the least risk of eminent domain use. These are not typically 'have-to' scenarios," Ostrem said. "According to the program rules, the sponsor must be able to use it as necessary, as it's written in federal law."

"That's a bad word right now," JRWDD board member Dan Klimsich said, citing the recent eminent domain discussion in South Dakota over pipelines.

Klimisch, of Yankton County, objected because other parts of the watershed required to be sponsored aren't part of the JRWDD, which includes part of Aurora County and all of Jerauld County. The Firesteel Creek watershed involves Aurora, Davison and Jerauld counties, plus tiny pieces of Beadle and Sanborn counties, which are members of JRWDD.

JRWDD board member Carol Millan, of Mitchell, was part of a prior meeting with the NRCS and said the organization could enact a policy that any eminent domain decision would require unanimous consent as a safeguard. By definition, eminent domain allows entities to forcibly buy access to private land for public projects — typically infrastructure such as roads, utilities and pipelines that serve the broader public interest.

"We could choose to word our agreement that we would only use eminent domain only with the unanimous vote of the board," she said. "And getting all nine members to agree to use it, that's probably not going to happen."

Klimisch said it didn't make sense for the JRWDD to be involved, instead saying that NRCS and the city of Mitchell should be asking the state of South Dakota to be a sponsor so there would be no geographic hurdles.

"Would you want the state to have eminent domain powers over this?" asked JRWDD chairman Mike Wiese rhetorically in response.

Ostrem said the hope was to have JRWDD as a sponsor to "keep it a little simpler" on the application.

"There's more players with more counties," he said.

Rocky Knippling, a watershed coordinator with the JRWDD-sponsored South Central Watershed Implementation Program, said the eminent domain question was a reason he was against the plan. But he said the NRCS project would allow the city of Mitchell do work with the ag community to help clean the watershed that feeds into Lake Mitchell.

"It adds a layer of community involvement and it's trying to pull together the ag community and the city community, doing things that people can see and that progress is being made. ... Ultimately, the city of Mitchell doesn't want to use eminent domain because they don't have complete control of the watershed either," he said.

Ostrem noted the funding from the federal government has been disbursed for the last decade or so outside of the farm bill.

The question about sponsorship was tabled at the JRWDD meeting, with discussions set to be had with Aurora and Jerauld counties about their involvement.