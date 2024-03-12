Mitchell man charged for attempted sexual contact with 9-month-old enters no contest plea

Mar. 12—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who was charged with attempted sexual contact with an infant he was babysitting entered a no contest plea Tuesday to the Class 3 felony charge.

Ronald LaFortune, 78, reversed his initial not guilty plea by entering the no contest plea during Tuesday's Davison County felony court proceedings.

Judge Chirs Giles explained to LaFortune that he treats a no contest plea like a guilty plea.

According to Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe, LaFortune exposed his genitals and attempted to place a 9-month-old child's hands on his genitals while rocking the infant to sleep. LaFortune was babysitting the infant when the incident occurred, court documents said.

O'Keefe said the child's father caught the incident through the baby monitor camera in the infant's room. According to an arrest affidavit, the father demanded LaFortune to stop what he was doing by speaking through the baby monitor.

Authorities reviewed the baby monitor footage and concluded the incident "was as described" by the father of the infant, the affidavit explained.

During the investigation, court documents stated that LaFortune told authorities it was an isolated event.

LaFortune is facing a maximum sentence of 7.5 years in prison for the charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21.

Initially, LaFortune was charged with sexual contact with a child under 16, which is a Class 3 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The charge he pleaded no contest to was attempted sexual contact with a child under 16, which carries a lesser maximum punishment of 7.5 years in prison.

According to Judge Giles, the attempted sexual contact with a child charge does not carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence.