Mitchell to have its first court resource home for low-risk juveniles in need of temporary holding

Mar. 1—MITCHELL — Low-risk juveniles who are being held in a holding facility due to their parents or guardians not being available now have a Mitchell place to shelter that will provide a sense of normalcy.

When a juvenile who is considered a lower-risk offender commits an offense or has contact with a law enforcement officer for various reasons, unique situations can arise.

An ideal scenario for a juvenile being held following an offense is having a parent or guardian available to pick the juvenile up from the Davison County Public Safety Center. However, that isn't always the case.

Being placed in a holding facility for an extended period of time can be a traumatic experience for youth, said Katie Buschbach, Davison County's Youth Diversion Coordinator. Thanks to a local family stepping up to become Mitchell's first court resource home, a better environment is available for juveniles.

"If they're not a threat to anybody, there is no reason to have them in that environment," Buschbach said.

After learning about court resource homes during a conference a few years ago, Buschbach and Davison County State's Attorney Jim Miskimins jumped at the opportunity to create one in Mitchell.

The next step was finding a local family who would become licensed to serve as Mitchell's first court resource home. Keith and Jodi Reiners, of Mitchell, took on the role to become a licensed court resource home.

"Quite often kids are victimized when their families have trouble with abuse of drugs or alcohol. Traditionally, those types of kids may be taken into protective custody for a period of one, two or three days, and their lives are impacted. The child may not be able to go to school for that period of time," Miskimins said. "What the court resource home will do is give those kids a chance to stay in the community and attend school."

Miskimins said the court resource home will also provide an opportunity for the family of the juvenile being held to get things in order to reunite as a family.

According to Miskimins, the estimated length of time a juvenile will spend at a court resource home varies on a case-by-case basis. He said the goal is a stay that doesn't extend several weeks.

"They are meant to sort of bridge the gap to allow families to get back in a position that they can care for each other," Miskimins said.

The addition of a court resource home also aims to reduce costs the county incurs when a juvenile has to be transported to a facility or held in a facility for a period of time.

One day in a juvenile detention center in Sioux Falls costs the county well over $200.

To determine which type of holding facility is necessary for a juvenile who commits an offense, Buschbach said a risk assessment process is completed. The point system aims to determine whether a juvenile is a lower risk or higher risk to their respective community. A score of 12 or higher on the risk assessment automatically results in a juvenile being placed in a secure detention center. Buschbach said many kids score in the 0-11 range.

"What ends up happening for kids who score in that 0-11 range, if they are not a threat to themselves or the community, we have to transport them to a non-secure facility. If they score to go to Arise (a youth holding facility) and Arise is full — which happens a lot — then they have to go to detention," Buschbach said.

Prior to the court resource home becoming available, a separate room inside the Davison County Public Safety Center — which houses the local jail — is typically where lower risk juveniles would be held.

The longer a juvenile sits in a holding facility, Buschbach said they lose out on the ability to go to school, participate in extracurricular activities and counseling services.

"It's not a comfortable living environment for anyone," she said of the holding room.

The implementation of the court resource home is the latest move Buschbach and Miskimins have made to strengthen Davison County's youth diversion program.

"We are always looking for ways to reduce juvenile delinquency, and a traumatic experience can impact that. By eliminating an unnecessary traumatic experience like staying in a holding facility for reasons that are out of the kids' control, I think it will have a positive impact for years to come," Buschbach said.