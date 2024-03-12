Mitchell development corporation renews $1K move to Mitchell program

Mar. 12—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Area Development Corporation is renewing its $1,000-relocation incentive campaign, the organization has announced.

Initially funded with $25,000, the campaign attracted individuals eager to relocate to Mitchell for full-time employment. Ken Schilmgen, President of the Mitchell Area Development Corporation, emphasized the necessity of standing out in the competitive market, stating, "We knew we needed to do something to incentivize individuals from out of state to consider moving to Mitchell. Offering $1,000 has caught people's attention."

The Development Corporation is injecting an additional $25,000 into the campaign, extending the "Move to Mitchell $1,000 Relocation Incentive." The criteria remain straightforward: relocate from out of state, secure full-time employment, and live in the Mitchell community.

Mike Lauritsen, CEO of Mitchell Area Development Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce, said funding for the campaign comes from the development corporation as part of our workforce campaign. The funds are reserve dollars that came from past fundraising campaigns.

As of Friday, March 8, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Labor reports a significant decrease in job openings, now standing at 566, down from the October's 619. The Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Corporation has marketed job openings through Facebook posts, effectively drawing attention to employers' opportunities. The "Move to Mitchell $1,000 Relocation Incentive" campaign has provided enticing incentives to eligible candidates, contributing to the decline in job openings and spotlighting the region.

"The extended campaign will attract additional workers to facilitate this connection between job seekers and opportunities," Lauritsen said.

Recognizing the broader struggle with labor force growth, Lauritsen emphasized the importance of innovative ideas. He stated, "80% of growth in the Michell community will come from expanding our current existing businesses. Without a robust labor force, these businesses are unable to grow. We must continue to generate new ideas to stand out when competing for this labor force."