Mitchell CASA program recognized by SD Hall of Fame for two decades of foster child advocacy

Jun. 2—MITCHELL — A local organization received an Acts of Excellence award Saturday from the South Dakota Hall of Fame for its commitment to advocating for abused and neglected children.

For more than two decades, the First Circuit CASA program in Mitchell has worked to provide foster children in South Dakota with a source of hope and stability. Operating as a non-profit organization, First Circuit CASA, also referred to as Mitchell CASA, recruits, trains, and supervises volunteers who advocate for children engaged in court proceedings.

The Acts of Excellence award, facilitated by the SD Hall of Fame, has served as a platform to both inspire and acknowledge excellence within the community since 2015.

"This award seeks out extraordinary acts of service in our communities, just regular people doing marvelous things," said Laurie Becvar, CEO for the SD Hall of Fame. "One definition of excellence is making a difference in your community and our awardee (First Circuit CASA) is definitely making a difference in their community and our state."

To be considered for an Acts of Excellence award, nominees require a recommendation from someone, followed by the completion and submission of an application along with reference letters. Anyone can propose a candidate for an AOE award. Recommendations and applications are usually accepted in February and March annually. The Programming Committee of the SD Hall of Fame Board of Directors, under the leadership of Vice Chair Mike Cartney, of Watertown, reviews and approves the awards.

Former volunteer Sandi Floyd from Mitchell nominated First Circuit CASA, emphasizing the organization's profound impact in Mitchell.

"When we saw Sandi's nomination, what more important work is there than helping children?" Becvar said. "The work this organization does to protect and promote the best interests of abused and neglected children when they're involved in legal battles, no fault of their own, and to have these trained volunteers come and support families and children is just truly remarkable."

First Circuit CASA's development began in 2000 with a steering committee consisting of members from the Davison County Child Protection Team. The organization's mission, then and now, is to endorse and advance court-appointed volunteer advocacy, ensuring that every child who has endured abuse or neglect can find safety, a permanent home, and the chance to thrive.

Volunteers with First Circuit CASA assist children in the foster care system across nine counties. They spend time with these children, ensuring their needs are addressed. Additionally, volunteers communicate with other individuals involved in the children's lives, such as social workers and teachers, to ensure everyone is working in the best interest of the children. Typically, volunteers manage one or two cases simultaneously.

"Ultimately, we make sure the kids' voices are heard and help make decisions that are best for them," said Mitchell CASA volunteer Sharon Houchin.

According to Executive Director of First Circuit CASA Jackie Horton, studies show children with a CASA volunteer have families that receive significantly more services than those without a CASA.

CASA volunteers are ordinary citizens appointed by judges. A CASA volunteer typically dedicates between five and 20 hours monthly to tasks such as research, interviews, meetings, and child visits. Volunteers remain involved in cases until they are permanently resolved, which usually takes around 12 to 24 months.

The efforts of a CASA volunteer frequently transcend the case file and courtroom, resulting in a bond between the volunteers and the children they assist. It's the relationships Dale Houchin, Sharon's husband, has cultivated with the children he's worked with that drive him to continue taking on case after case.

"I've been doing this for eight years and it's the handwritten notes I get that keep me volunteering," Houchin said. "Those notes don't just go on my refrigerator. They're going in my file. It's very special."

The Mitchell CASA group has 45 volunteers and four staff members. A new training session begins in July. Registration deadline is June 19.

Assistant Program Manager for Mitchell CASA Macey Bohl praised all their volunteers for their indispensable role in aiding the court's decision-making process, ultimately leading to better outcomes for children and families.

"Our CASA family works tirelessly to be a beacon of hope and support in the lives of the children we serve," Bohl said. "Our volunteers are the hands and feet for them, recommending for their best interests in court."

Since the establishment of the program in the Mitchell area, CASA has managed over 640 cases. On average, over 100 children from Aurora, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook counties navigate the court system due to family crises. While some can remain at home, many enter foster care. In 2023, Mitchell CASA provided advocacy for 85 children.

"Being honored with this award is incredibly rewarding and validating for the hard work and dedication of our entire team, volunteers, Board of Directors, and staff at First Circuit CASA," Horton said. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of children and families."