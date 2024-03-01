Mitchell business owner sentenced to serve 23 days in jail for DUI charges that occurred before raid

Feb. 29—MITCHELL — A Mitchell business owner who is facing multiple criminal cases pleaded guilty on Thursday to a pair of driving under the influence charges.

The DUI charges Cory Cumings, 44, of Mount Vernon, pleaded guilty to occurred in Davison County two months prior to a federal raid of Cumings' Mitchell business and Aurora County home.

He was sentenced to serve 23 days in jail for one of two second-offense DUI charges he pleaded guilty to. Work release was authorized for Cumings while serving the 23-day jail stint.

Defense attorney Doug Dailey represented Cumings and emphasized work release would allow Cumings to continue running his business, Mitchell Roofing and Siding.

Cumings pleaded guilty to another second-offense DUI charge that occurred on Oct. 31, roughly a month after the other DUI charge. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 150 days suspended. Cumings received credit for serving 30 days in jail following the second-offense DUI arrest.

As part of his sentencing for both DUI charges, Cumings' driver's license was revoked for one year.

The court proceedings wrapped up four criminal cases Cumings was facing out of Davison County. Excluding the pair of DUI charges, the remaining misdemeanor cases Cumings was facing were dismissed by Davison County state prosecutors.

While the Davison County criminal cases were brought to a close, Cumings has three cases pending in Aurora County — where his home is located.

The most notable Aurora County case Cumings is facing stems from a December raid of his business and Mount Vernon area residence. Following the raid led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Cumings was charged with three felony drug possession charges and two misdemeanor offenses.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities found methamphetamine and cannabis oil during the raid of Cumings' Mitchell business and Mount Vernon area home. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of marijuana wax, a Class 5 felony; and keeping place for use or sale of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony. Cumings was also charged with a pair of misdemeanor charges, including one count of stalking and permitting threatening or harassing phone calls, which are each Class 1 misdemeanors.

No federal charges have been lodged against Cumings, as of Thursday.