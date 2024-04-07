Mitchell Board of Education to discuss dual credit policies, guidelines

Apr. 7—MITCHELL — The Mitchell Board of Education will discuss its dual credit policy and guidelines when it meets on Monday.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in Room 10 at the Mitchell Career and Technical Education Academy.

The dual credit program in South Dakota gives qualified high school students an opportunity to enroll in public universities in South Dakota to earn credits for both their high school diploma and college degree. Through the program, students only pay one third of the total cost per credit hour if they meet the System General Education requirements at all six regent institutions, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The six regent institutions are Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota.

The board is expected to discuss the current practice of dual credit offerings and discuss whether there is a need for additional guidelines or policy for the offering of dual credit, according to the meeting agenda notes.

The board is also expected to take action for the boat built by Mitchell Technical College students, which was offered up for bids earlier this year.

No offers were received for the boat when bids were opened April 3, so Mitchell Technical College will pursue selling the boat privately.

The boat is a 2024 Lund 1875 Impact boat with Mercury 150 horsepower motor and a Shoreland'r trailer. It was purchased in February of 2023 and it was set up and rigged by Mitchell Technical College students in the Powersports-Marine program.

The board is expected to consider the following personnel moves at the meeting:

* The new certified hires of Chaydon Metzger, volunteer softball coach, $1; Maggie Kattner, 7th/8th grade math teacher at Mitchell Middle School, $53,100; Amanda Miiller, special education teacher at Mitchell High School; Janesa Vanden Hoek, ELA teacher at Mitchell High School/Second Chance, $50,100; Shelby Fray, language arts teacher at Mitchell High School, $50,100; Jacey Puetz, 4th grade teacher at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, $50,100; Brooklyn Boetel, 1st grade teacher at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, $50,100; Amy Uher, 3rd grade teacher Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, $50,100; Abigail Vermuelen, 2nd grade teacher at L.B. Williams Elementary, $50,100; Myah Roggenbuck, 5th grade teacher at L.B. Williams Elementary, $50,100; Mary Hanson, 5th grade teacher at L.B. Williams Elementary, $50,100 and Parker Grotjohn, 4th grade at L.B. Williams Elementary, $50,100. All hires are effective for the 2024-25 school year.

* The new classified hire of Brett Hofer, maintenance worker, $21 per hour, 8 hours daily, effective April 1, 2024.

* The transfers of Ashley Brua, 1st grade teacher at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary to K-1st looping teacher at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary and Traci Wilson, 3rd grade teacher Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary to 6th grade ELA/social studies at Mitchell Middle School. Both transfers are effective for the 2024-25 school year.

* The resignations of Katelyn Clement, K-1st looping teacher at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, effective the end of the 2023-24 school year; Zack Clement, 6th grade social studies/ELA teacher, effective end of the the 2023-24 school year and Kent VanOverschelde, head softball coach, effective end of the 2023-24 school year pending suitable replacement; Stephanie Baldwin, paraeducator at Mitchell Middle School, effective April 12, 2024 and Teresa Zirpel, 4th grade teacher at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, effective end of the 2023-24 school year.

* The Mitchell Technical College retirement of Dixie Herll, human services technician instructor, effective end of the 2023-24 academic year.

* The Mitchell Technical College resignations of Keah Munsen, Farm Ranch Management instructor, effective end of the 2023-24 school year; Kelile Nielsen, student success coach/counselor, effective June 30, 2024 and Kristina Tebay, Registered Nursing instructor, effective end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Also at the meeting, the board is expected to:

* Consider approval of the Mitchell Middle School Student Handbook.

* Consider approval for the renewal and participation agreement with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for Workman's Compensation Pool Group for the 2024-25 school year.

* Consider approval of the renewal and participation agreement with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Protective Trust for the South Dakota School District Benefits Fund for the 2024-25 school year.

* Enter into executive session for the purpose of preparing for contract negotiations or negotiating with employees or employee representatives.

* Consider approval of school district and MEA negotiations.

* Hear board member reports.

* Hear the superintendent report.

* Hear public commentary.

The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be livestreamed by the Mitchell Republic on its website.