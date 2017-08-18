Mitch Starc to miss tour of India, hopes to be fit for Ashes

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will miss Australia's limited-overs and Twenty20 tours of India starting next month as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Australia will arrive in India on Sept. 17 for five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches, but Starc has been ruled out with selectors hoping the extra rest will help ensure he's available for the five-test Ashes series beginning late November in Brisbane.

"He will be unavailable for the tour of India and will continue his rehab in Australia with an aim to have him play for New South Wales in the domestic one-day cup," team physiotherapist David Beakley said Friday when Australia announced its ODI and T20 squads for the tour.

Starc fractured his right foot in the third test against India in Bangalore in March and was sent home early from the tour.

Nathan Coulter-Nile returns to both squads following his recent recovery from a back injury, with James Faulkner receiving a recall along with newcomer to the short format, Hilton Cartwright.

"Nathan brings raw pace to the side with good variation," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said. "We are hopeful he will have a big impact in this series."

___

Australian squads:

ODI: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Twenty20: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.