Mitch McConnell's long goodbye. Is Kentucky over it already?

Two weeks ago Mitch McConnell announced he was stepping down as the Senate Minority Leader and said he had no plans to seek re-election when his term is up. Political commentator Scott Jennings gushed about his friend’s career and ‘humility’ in a column.

Then last week McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president because he promised. Al Cross pondered in his column if he held his nose for that endorsement.

The Courier Journal also published a handful of letters about these announcements.

Even still, not very many people read these columns. By comparison, we've gotten much more engagement from other topics like legalizing marijuana and boosting Kentucky pensions. We know this because we can see the engagement numbers on our website. I admit the lack of interest in McConnell's announcement surprised me a bit. I was underwhelmed by the response to news regarding our state’s longest serving senator.

Does Kentucky no longer care what Mitch McConnell does or says? Has he worn out his welcome in this great state with his 40-plus year career in politics? I asked via X (formerly known as Twitter).

One person responded “Kentuckians are apathetic about McConnell like McConnell was apathetic about KY.”

Another person said, “Many of us have been ready for him to retire for quite some time. I'm more interested in who will run for that office next.“

What do you think? Has Mitch McConnell simply stayed too long and Kentuckians are ready to move on?

If that’s the case, readers will really be sick of it by the time he actually leaves office. I can already see the Lord of the Rings style procession of endings that began with McConnell’s announcement. We’ll likely see it again in November when he actually steps down and then we’ll see it again when his term is up. Buckle up Kentucky. Looks like our longest running senator is setting us up for an equally long goodbye.

Bonnie Jean Feldkamp is the opinion editor for The Louisville Courier Journal. She can be reached via email at BFeldkamp@Gannett.com or on social media @WriterBonnie.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: McConnell's stepping down and endorsing Trump. Kentucky says, 'meh'.