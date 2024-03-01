Mistrial for Gary man charged in murder after engine delivery

A judge declared a mistrial Friday morning after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in George James’ murder trial. They had been deliberating since Thursday afternoon.

James, 47, of Gary, was on trial this week, charged with fatally shooting Arlandus Jackson, 37, of Chicago, after he helped Marcus Johnson take an engine out to Gary.

His new trial is set for April 22.

Marcus Johnson testified Tuesday that George James opened fire while he and Jackson were dropping off an engine on Oct. 2, 2022 to James’ Gary house.

Court records show Johnson said they and “George” argued after he asked them to carry the engine too far to his trailer. “George” said they’d do it, “or else,” according to the affidavit. He came back with a rifle and the other men walked away.

James fired four shots, striking Jackson, who fell over on the truck bed. He ordered Johnson to leave “unless he wanted to get shot, too.”

James pleaded not guilty. He was charged with murder, two counts of intimidation and one misdemeanor.

In closing arguments Thursday, defense lawyer Gojko Kasich argued why James would shoot “someone (he) didn’t know”, adding the case had “more holes” than “Swiss cheese.”

Deputy Prosecutor Bernie Johnsen said in closing arguments Thursday that Johnson — the central witness — “never wavered” in identifying who the shooter was, even if there were differences on smaller details, like the shooter’s hair length. James was a man he barely knew, according to testimony.

“I’m the one you’re looking for,” Johnsen, the prosecutor, quoted James as saying when he was arrested. It wasn’t the statement of an “innocent person,” he argued.

Johnson, the witness, said he was taking the engine to Ernest Shed, who would get it to James. Johnson pulled up with Jackson around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2022 while Shed waved him down the street to James’ home on the 900 block of Williams Street.

A handful of men were there, who started walking off, Johnson said.

James appeared to walk several feet away to a white shed. Within three minutes, he started shooting, Johnson testified.

“I felt the fire from the gun,” he said, alluding how close he was.

Jackson was partially slumped over the truck bed.

Get out, or you’re “next,” James told him, Johnson said.

He got Jackson on the truck bed and took off. Not from the area, he had to call Shed, who met them. Johnson followed him to the Methodist Northlake.

