Mistrial declared in Long Beach school officer shooting trial
Jurors were split 7-5 in favor of conviction but told the judge further deliberation would not result in a verdict.
Jurors were split 7-5 in favor of conviction but told the judge further deliberation would not result in a verdict.
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
On March 8, a piece of space debris plunged through a roof in Naples, FL, ripped through two floors and (fortunately) barely missed the son of homeowner Alejandro Otero. On Tuesday, NASA confirmed the results of its analysis of the incident.
Kelce is no stranger to entertaining large crowds.
Set time limits, buy your kid a "dumb phone": What parents can do to limit their children's social media use.
These 'hair and skin savers' have hundreds of thousands of fans — right now they are up to 50% off.
Her faves include skin-perfecting finds from Neutrogena and L'Oreal, plus a deep-conditioning hair mask for less than $3.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
Not even the the Masters is immune to golf's declining viewership.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
When prolific venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lerer Hippeau announced in early 2024 they were pivoting away from consumer tech, it sparked a social media debate about whether there are still opportunities. Scheinman, founding managing partner, is even credited for coming up with the Zoom name. As to the notion that no one wants to invest in consumer tech anymore, Scheinman told TechCrunch “it’s not true.”
The Biden administration aims to tackle "runaway interest" as part of a new student debt relief measure. If successful, it could bring relief to 23 million borrowers.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
Lots of EVs can go extremely fast in a straight line. A scarce few can do so around corners like the Ioniq 5 N.
Zypsy, a design firm with a track record of helping early-stage startups, has launched a new and somewhat unique venture investment program. It will be offering 10 startups up to $100,000 of brand and product design services, spanning 8 to 10 weeks of engagement, for no cash payment. "After the initial 8 to 10 weeks program, we work on a retainer with cash depending on the further project needs," Kaz Tamai, co-founder and CEO of Zypsy, told TechCrunch.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
On the first day of Trump’s first criminal trial, prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to fine Trump $3,000 for three social media posts attacking witnesses who will testify in the hush money case against him that they say violate a gag order put in place by the judge last month
Tax professionals field last-minute requests and file extensions as millions of Americans rush to beat the midnight deadline.
Vietnamese actors "haven’t gotten a chance to be showcased and they certainly haven’t gotten a chance to be the leads in telling a story from their perspective," series executive producer Susan Downey said.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.