Mistrial declared in Kent homicide of pregnant woman

The trial of an Arizona man accused in the shooting death of a pregnant woman in Kent abruptly ended Thursday, before the opening statements.

"I am going to declare a mistrial," Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Laurie J. Pittman said.

The move stemmed from concerns over the ability of some of the 12 jurors and three alternates selected Tuesday to hear the case against Dawan Rahman Wilson, 45, who was acting as his own attorney.

A new trial is expected to be scheduled.

Wilson is accused of shooting 35-year-old Cheretta Frierson to death Nov. 21 at a home in the 1300 block of South Water Street.

Kent Police said Frierson, who was also from Arizona but staying with a relative, was pregnant at the time. A young girl and infant boy were the only other occupants of the home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported to either.

Jurors worried about disclosures

Immediately after the trial went into session Thursday morning, Pittman said some of the jurors had expressed concern to her bailiff about Wilson seeing their personal information, including names and addresses, in jury questionnaires they had filled out.

After speaking privately to jurors as a group for a short time, Pittman called each one into open court individually for questioning by herself, Wilson and Prosecutor Connie Lewandowski. While eight of the jurors, including one alternate, said they had no concerns, seven said they did.

"My concern is that I thought this information would be confidential," one man said, adding he feared retaliation.

Pittman explained to each that Wilson was allowed to look at the questionnaires as a tool for allowing him to decide which jurors he wanted, just as the prosecution had a right to see them.

However, she said there were roughly 120 questionnaires, each filled out by a potential juror in a pool and Wilson was only able to look at each for a brief time and did not write down personal information. Pittman said it is highly unlikely that Wilson would have been able to memorize information for any specific individuals.

Pittman also said that the questionnaires were all in the custody of the court and would soon be shredded.

Pittman initially dismissed one of the complaining jurors, a woman, and an alternate, a man, because both had said they were no longer sure they could be "fair and impartial" and render a verdict solely on evidence presented at trial.

"I feel my judgement would be blurred at this point," said the woman.

For his part, Wilson was polite when questioning the jurors, saying he understood their concerns, and thanked the two who admitted they could not be sure of their judgement.

"Thank you for your honesty," he told the woman. "I commend you for that."

Wilson worried about fairness

It appeared that a trial could still move forward with 12 jurors and two alternates remaining. But following a recess, Wilson made a motion to also dismiss three jurors who had expressed concerns.

Wilson said he was worried that during questioning, they had felt pressure to say that they could be fair and impartial.

"I just don't feel they can be impartial," he said.

Several times while questioning jurors, Wilson stressed how important the trial was to him due to the possibility of a life sentence if convicted.

"If you can't be fair and impartial," he said to one juror, "I would rather you say that now because this is my life."

When Pittman told Wilson that a mistrial could cause a delay of several months for a trial, Wilson said he understood, but did not want to take any chances.

Lewandowski said the prosecution was ready to go forward with the trial and she believed the three jurors could be fair and impartial, but she understood Wilson's concerns.

Pittman then declared a mistrial, saying she wanted to make sure the trial was fair to both sides. She also said that if Wilson is found guilty, she does not want the matter to be used as justification for an appeal.

"I just want to make sure you have a fair trial," she told Wilson.

Pittman said this was the first time she had to declare a mistrial for this particular reason. She has been a Common Pleas Court judge for nearly 20 years, and was a municipal court judge for seven years before that.

Wilson is facing four counts of aggravated murder and a single count of aggravated burglary after a grand jury indictment.

Two of the aggravated murder charges against Wilson stem from Frierson's shooting death; the others are tied to "unlawful termination" of her pregnancy. Two of the counts also stem from alleged aggravated burglary in connection with the murder charges.

All five counts carry a firearm specification.

Wilson is being held without bond in Portage County Jail.

A second man, Michael Deshawn Lollar, 38, is accused of driving Wilson to the home and then driving him away after the shooting. A grand jury indicted him on similar charges and specification, except accusing him of complicity to the alleged acts, not actually carrying them out.

Lollar is being held in the Portage County Jail on a $2 million bond and is currently scheduled for trial on Aug. 20.

