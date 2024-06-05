It would be a mistake for local government to assume recovery costs and funding of RRSQ

Nowhere are the practical dilemmas faced by public officials in the aftermath of natural disasters more apparent and consequential than the devastation wrought on Railroad Square in the aftermath of the city’s unprecedented tornado outbreak.

As our hearts and sympathies appropriately go out to Adam and Lily Kaye, the private owners of the district, as well as the artists and business owners facing life-altering decisions about their livelihoods and passions, the path to recovery is unclear.

Mural created by Kenny McGuire in Railroad Square

Many are quite naturally suggesting the city and county take a more active role in financing the district’s recovery and funding its activities.

This would be a mistake.

Railroad Square’s contribution to the community is undeniable. Between First Fridays, creating spaces for local artists, and supporting off-brand cultural opportunities, the Kayes created a truly remarkable space for art and eclectic culture.

Unfortunately, despite their blood, sweat, and tears, the district was not financially sustainable. Rents barely kept up with operating costs, and critical long-term investments were deferred. As a business enterprise, Railroad Square was tottering on a financial ledge.

This should not be surprising. Artists rarely earn the kind of income to support commercial rents. Art and craft buyers simply don’t spend enough at scale to cover the overhead for store-front retail spaces for most artists.

This is one reason why public spending on culture, arts, and recreation rarely drives economic development. While these activities indeed enhance our overall quality of life, they do not create the jobs and incomes that are key ingredients to long-term economic development.

Josh Johnson, owner of 621 Gallery, gazes out at the destruction left behind by tornadoes that tore through Tallahassee a week prior.

Moreover, the structures that gave the art district its funky vibe cannot be replaced. New roofs will have to be capable of withstanding major storm and wind damage. The buildings will have to be reconstructed according to modern building codes.

Railroad Square is likely facing insurmountable headwinds without a radical change in its business model. As the property owners, the Kayes are in the best position to develop and execute this new business model.

Public investment will make this transition and recovery more difficult. Bureaucracies do not work fast, and they are not designed to work fast. Bureaucracies are inefficient, notoriously poor at pivoting, and inwardly focused. They tend to inflate costs rather than constrain them and underestimate the consequences of delay and uncertainty.

Relying on public funds to finance an unsustainable business model will inevitably add to the city and county’s tax burden. Staff time and resources will be dedicated to managing the district as the public sector becomes engaged in the complex task of recovery, rebuilding, and managing the district. Existing funds will inevitably be transferred from other critical services, such as infrastructure and crime reduction.

Many of the features that made Railroad Square eclectic and gave it an artistic vibe are the result of its private character. Public investment will slow the process of reconstituting Railroad Square on a more sustainable business footing.

Railroad Square Art Park Owner Adam Kaye

The Kayes deserve the accolades they have received and the gratitude of the community because of their steadfast commitment to the vision for Railroad Square. But the district’s future is best left in the hands of the private sector, for-profit and non-profit, rather than becoming mired in local government decision making.

Samuel Staley, director of the DeVoe L. Moore Center at Florida State University

Samuel R. Staley is director of the DeVoe L. Moore Center, a state and local government public policy research center, in the College of Social Sciences and Public Policy at Florida State University.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Why city, county money is not feasible in rebuilding, sustaining RRSQ