Missouri's next round of marijuana microbusiness applications opens April 15

The Department of Health and Senior Services will begin accepting its second round of marijuana microbusiness license applications next month.

The application window will be open Monday, April 15, through Friday, April 19, and awarded licenses will be announced in July. Applications will be accepted through an online registry portal at mo-public.mycomplia.com/login.

A total of 48 licenses will be distributed throughout the state during this second round. Six licenses will be distributed in each of the state's eight congressional districts. Of the six licenses, two must be microbusiness dispensary facilities and four must be microbusiness wholesale facilities.

Microbusiness dispensary licensees may process, package, deliver and sell marijuana to other microbusiness facilities and consumers. Microbusiness wholesale facility licensees may grow up to 250 flowering plants and then process, manufacturer and transport the products. Microbusinesses can only do business with other microbusinesses.

Once 48 applicants have been chosen by the lottery, the DHSS will review each application to ensure it meets the necessary criteria. Chosen applicants will be notified by email and have 48 hours to confirm their acceptance. In the case an application is denied or an applicant does not accept an awarded license, the next eligible applicant in the respective congressional district will be selected.

Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, which legalizes recreational, adult-use marijuana, established the marijuana microbusiness program to benefit small business owners.

In October 2023, the first round of 48 microbusiness licenses was distributed by the DHSS. In southwest Missouri, High Aroma LLC in Springfield and Zach Hall LLC in Joplin were awarded microbusiness dispensary facility licenses. Route 66 Holdings LLC in Nixa, Ozark Mountain Gypsy in Aurora, Microcultivator Applicant 2023 LLC in Jane and Mizzou MicroApp Operations LLC in Jane were awarded microbusiness wholesale facility licenses.

In Columbia, Frankenstein Enemy LLC and Cannarooted LLC were awarded microbusiness dispensary facility licenses.

By April 2025, 144 marijuana microbusiness licenses will be awarded throughout the state to round out the program.

Who is eligible for a microbusiness license?

A microbusiness license applicant must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Has a net worth less than $250,000 and an income below 250% of the federal poverty level;

Has a valid service-connected disability card issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs;

Is someone who has been, or whose parent or guardian has been arrested, prosecuted or convicted of a non-violent marijuana offense;

Resides in a ZIP code or census tract where 30% or more of the population lives below the federal poverty level, the unemployment rate is 50% higher than the state average or the historic rate of incarceration for marijuana-related offenses is 50% higher than the state average; or

Graduated from an unaccredited school district or lived in a ZIP code with an unaccredited school.

Marijuana microbusiness applications, for both dispensaries and wholesale facilities, cost $1,500. If not selected by the lottery, the application fee will be returned beginning 31 days after the date of denial.

Outreach forums available ahead of application period

Ahead of the application period, the Division of Cannabis Regulation is hosting free outreach forums for folks interested in learning more about the marijuana microbusiness program. The forums will cover important dates, eligibility information, application requirements and resources, and a Q&A session. The next forum is Monday, March 11 at 6 p.m. Registration is required and can be completed online.

