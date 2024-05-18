Missouri's 2024 legislative session ends with no action on initiative petition bill

The 2024 legislative session comes to an end in the Missouri House.

Missouri's 2024 legislative session is now over, marking the least productive session in recent memory, with 46 bills passed, and only 28 of those were not appropriations bills that the legislature is constitutionally required to pass.

The previous record low was set in 2020, when the pandemic disrupted the legislative session and only 31 bills besides the bill funding the state budget were passed.

The final day of session began with many wondering whether Republicans would find a path to pass SJR 74, the bill that would have raised the threshold to pass citizen-led constitutional changes through the initiative petition process.

Spoiler alert — the legislation did not pass. Missouri House Republicans held a press conference shortly before both chambers began the final day’s work, during which House Speaker Dean Plocher indicated that Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden would not accept the legislation back without the removal of the ballot candy.

House Speaker Dean Plocher addresses reporters in a press conference before the start of the final day of the 2024 legislative session.

“This is not our problem. This is not our mess,” Plocher said. “I think the other side of the building has proven to be a mess year in and year out, and yet the house has steadfastly fought for the people of Missouri. Today we're doing the same thing.”

Missouri Senate Democrats led a record setting 51-hour filibuster earlier in the week due to the inclusion of provisions that they said were meant to mislead voters, including provisions saying that noncitizens can’t vote and foreign countries can’t interfere in elections, both items already prohibited in state or federal law.

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman agreed to send SJR 74 back to the House for reconsideration or further negotiation in conference. However, the House sent the bill back to the Senate unchanged on Thursday afternoon.

This led to a stalemate between the two chambers, which ended in the Missouri Senate adjourning for the remainder of the legislative session without passing a single piece of legislation in its final week in session.

The Missouri Senate chamber on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Cindy O’Laughlin indicated that she made the decision to adjourn early while everyone was still feeling cordial with each other, after Thursday’s session devolved into Republican infighting via snarky proposed amendments to the Senate journal.

“I thought it might be the best way to end the session,” O’Laughlin said. “I never know what might be going to come up. This being the last day I thought it would be good to end in a cordial way, and yesterday was not that day. I felt that the risk of leaving it open was less than the reward of ending early.”

There was a slim chance that the House could still pass the initiative petition legislation, if they chose to revert to the bill originally passed in the Missouri Senate that was free of ballot candy.

As the final hours of session waned, it became clear that the House would not choose this option, effectively killing the prospects of passing changes to the initiative petition process this year, in advance of a proposed constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights that could very likely be on the November ballot.

House Speaker Plocher made it clear that, if this passes, he doesn’t think the blame should be laid on the House.

“We the House are not responsible for abortion that may pass in Missouri,” Plocher said. “I blame that squarely on the Senate.”

Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher closes the 2024 legislative session.

Both House and Senate Democrats celebrated the victory of preserving the democratic spirit of “one person, one vote,” which had been a rallying point for the party during that week’s filibuster.

“Republicans wanted to make it harder to amend the constitution. We recognized they had a supermajority, but we wouldn't let them trick people,” said Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo.

Rizzo said this was a “bizarre session” but he didn’t think that it was as simple as Democrats winning and Republicans losing when it came to the initiative petition legislation.

“I think that decorum won, and the bullies lost,” Rizzo said. “I don't think it matters if you’ve got a D or an R by your name. I think the body pushed back on being pushed around all year in the last throes of session.”

Members of the Missouri Freedom Caucus, which had made changing the initiative petition process a top legislative priority this session, were disappointed that the bill didn’t pass this year, despite the fact that they filibustered early in the legislative session to bring it to the floor.

“We were willing to fight for that,” said state Sen. Bill Eigel. “I’m tired of making excuses for colleagues of mine that just don’t want to do the hard work. That’s what this comes down to. In fact, it wasn’t even that hard.”

House Minority Speaker Crystal Quade addresses reporters at a press conference following the end of the 2024 legislative session.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade also joined Senate Democrats in celebrating the victory, although she lamented the fact that so many other bills had to fall by the wayside amidst the Republican dysfunction.

She encouraged the people in the state to remember the antics of the session when they cast their votes for elected officials this fall. With the abortion amendment likely to be on the ballot, she believes that voters who turn out to vote in favor of the issue may help turn the Republican tide in the Missouri General Assembly.

“We know that folks are going to show up for this,” Quade said. “What it does to what happens in this building? We’re going to break the Republican supermajority in the state House and Senate this election period.”

