Missouri voters still have a voice in Republican primary

ST. LOUIS — With Super Tuesday primaries less than a week away and no presidential primary in Missouri this year, most voters don’t seem to realize they still get to weigh in on the Republican contest between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley on Saturday in the Missouri Republican Caucuses.

The Missouri Republican Party is hosting caucuses in all 114 counties and the City of St. Louis at 10 o’clock in the morning.

51 of Missouri’s 54 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be awarded (top party officials will award the other 3).

Here’s a link to find your caucus location.

Any legally registered Missouri voter is welcome to caucus for their choice of candidate. Additionally, holdover candidate Florida businessman David Stuckenberg is also a potential choice, provided the voter signs a pledge of allegiance to the party.

