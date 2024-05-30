Missouri voters to decide on KC police funding amendment in August

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri voters will see a familiar question on the ballot later this year regarding police funding.

Last month, the state’s highest court said voters were misled by a constitutional amendment that was on the 2022 ballot. Amendment 4, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters, would require Kansas City to increase the amount of money it spends on its police department.

It’s a question Missourians will get to decide on again in August.

Because it’s a constitutional amendment, all voters, even outside of Kanas City, get to vote on this referendum during the Aug. 6 primary.

