Missouri traffic stop ends with 88-pound cocaine bust

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers recovered 88 pounds of cocaine during a recent traffic stop.

The traffic stop happened along Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, just west of Kansas City.

Results: April 2 Missouri Municipal Election

Investigators say a Lafayette County K-9 assisted troopers at the scene and alerted authorities to drugs inside the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle, finding 88 pounds of cocaine.

MSHP offered a visual of what that looks like in an X post Tuesday, stacking up dozens of bags of apparent cocaine on top of a trooper car.

MSHP has not yet disclosed charges or the identity of the accused suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.