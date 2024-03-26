Missouri teen facing prison sentence for DWI death accused of violating bond conditions

Six weeks after pleading guilty to charges relating to the death of a Logan-Rogersville student, 19-year-old Benjamin Sugg is accused of violating the conditions of his bond.

Sugg, who is scheduled to be sentenced April 18 for driving drunk and leaving the scene of a single-vehicle crash that killed passenger Gavaan Vehr, was allegedly in possession of a gun and was booked into Greene County Jail for the alleged offense on Friday.

Details of the violation were not made available in online court documents.

Conditions of Sugg's release noted that Sugg could only leave his home for medical appointments, according to a January amended court record, and that he allegedly violated pre-trial services conditions for an unspecified offense in which the court opted to not pursue punishment.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Sugg was driving a 2020 BMW X3 on Route D in July 2023 with a group of teens that veered off the road, overturned and ejected Vehr from the vehicle, killing the 17-year-old.

Sugg, who authorities say fled from the crash on foot, was found after MSHP used a drone and K9 officer to locate the man hours later in the rural area near Rogersville. His bond has been set at $25,000 before posting pail.

Court records indicate that Sugg had been issued several speeding tickets that reportedly occurred in three southwest Missouri counties. He pleaded guilty to going at least 26 mph over the speed limit in Dallas County in March 2023, months before the fatal crash.

