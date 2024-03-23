Missouri teen beaten on video now breathing on her own

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — A teen severely injured after a fight is doing better, according to her family. They say that Kaylee Gaines is now breathing on her own and has moved from the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Days following a call by Missouri’s Attorney General Andrew Bailey for an investigation into the mandated training of Hazelwood East school resource officers, an official investigation has now been launched. The move comes in the aftermath of a disturbing incident at a local high school that has caught national attention.

The incident in question involves a severe fight involving high school student Kaylee Gaines. The altercation, deemed too graphic for television broadcast, showed Gaines being punched multiple times and her head being forcefully slammed onto concrete. In a recent update, the family has informed FOX 2 that Kaylee is now stable, breathing on her own, and has been moved out of the ICU, though she remains hospitalized in St. Louis.

“This is April Kaylees, mom. I wanted to come on here, first and foremost, and thank everyone for the generosity, love and support you have shown for Kaylee and our family. To everyone who has donated and also sent there thoughts, love and prayers, we wanted to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The overwhelming amount of support for Kaylee and our family has been amazing. We are so happy and blessed to announce that Kaylee is now stable, breathing on her own , and has been moved out of the ICU. She still has an incredibly long journey ahead of her but she is strong. We will update Kaylees GoFundMe when we can, as changes continue to happen. Thank you again to everybody for your support. We are so grateful!” April states on the family’s GoFundMe page.

The fight, which was recorded and circulated by other students, has not only shocked the local community but has also drawn widespread concern across the nation.

