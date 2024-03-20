Missouri teacher who resigned after school found OnlyFans page gets fired from new job

The former Missouri teacher who resigned after school administrators found out about her OnlyFans account has been fired days into a new job.

Brianna Coppage's bosses learned within one workweek that she had an OnlyFans account, and claimed the new community support specialist at Compass Health "violated social media policy," according to The New York Post.

"I lasted five days before they put me on leave and subsequently fired me just this month," the 28-year-old Coppage told KMOV-TV. "They admitted that they didn’t call my references or Google me before they hired me."

Coppage told the station that Compass Health did not explain how she violated their policies. The company did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Brianna Coppage, 28, was an English teacher at St. Clair High School who quit after school administrators found out about her OnlyFans account in October 2023.

Coppage was an English teacher at St. Clair High School, about an hour outside of St. Louis, and was placed on leave before ultimately resigning once administrators discovered her racy side hustle.

She made $42,000 working as a teacher, and said she used OnlyFans to make extra money that would help her pay off student loans from her advanced degrees. In October, she told Fox News Digital she had made close to $1 million selling porn.

Despite making more money, leaving her teaching gig had Coppage struggling to find her purpose, according to KMOV.

"Not having to get up and go to a 9-5 has been tough on my mental health," Coppage said.

Coppage previously said her work on OnlyFans was "completely separate" from her professional life at school and that she did not regret it.

Brianna Coppage, 28, said she had no regrets ditching the classroom for what she made on OnlyFans.

"There is this expectation that teachers should be the moral leaders of students, and I do not disagree with that," Coppage previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "I taught the curriculum. I taught students reading and writing, and I didn’t guide them on my thoughts or beliefs.… And I can’t control what people think of me. I just know that who I am as a person, I’m not doing anything illegal. I am a good friend. I am a good family member. That is all I can think about right now."

Fox News' Adam Sabes and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.





