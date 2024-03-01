Missouri S&T grad students get lessons on AI from area professionals

A graduate-level course at Missouri University of Science and Technology focused on artificial intelligence is being taught by a team of working professionals.

A class about the future is how Tsangyao Chen, assistant teaching professor of business and information technology at S&T in Rolla, describes it.

The class relies on members of the department's advisory board to provide their insight as industry professionals.

One of them is Rachel Jung, director of strategic partnerships for Brewer Science. The global company based in Rolla develops and manufactures materials for the semiconductor industry.

She's excited about interacting with the students about artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies, she said.

She was told of a recent comment by an MU professor comparing the development of AI with the invention of the lightbullb.

"I think the rate of change is much faster now than with the invention of the lightbulb," Jung said in a phone interview. "It's very difficult to keep up with. We're in this mode of disruption. It's the unknown — the unimaginable."

She wants to help provide understanding about how technology can work in daily lives in business, she said.

"Pretty much every function is impacted by AI," Jung said.

AI has to be checked and its data validated, she said.

"There are all sorts of opportunities for data leaks there" with AI, she said. "How can we use AI to help us kind of corral it?"

Caution is needed, Jung said.

"AI is not going to fix everything," Jung said.

Mike Fox earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from S&T in 1990. Now he's a business consultant and president of S&T's business and information technology board. He said he thinks AI will change the world, but it is so far more hype than action.

"My clients know that AI is out there, that it has great promise, but none of us are exactly sure just yet what it is or what it’s capable of,” Fox said in a news release. “There’s a lot of interest and engagement, but also a lot of skepticism. I’ve seen lots of proofs of concept regarding how it can be used, but there’s work to be done before we can really take advantage of it.”

Students should make their own conclusions about AI, Fox said.

“My opinion is not inherently right,” he said. “Broaden your perspective by listening to 10 guest lecturers, then form your own opinion.”

