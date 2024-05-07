Missouri State University releases schedule, list of speakers for Friday commencements

In May 2023, Missouri State University awarded 1,986 bachelor’s degrees, 769 master’s degrees, 116 doctorate degrees and 30 specialist degrees.

Missouri State will confer 3,078 degrees to students at its spring 2024 commencement Friday, the final ceremonies for retiring President Clif Smart.

The ceremonies are scheduled for 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Bank Arena.

Details, including the commencement speakers, were recently announced by the university. During the ceremonies, Missouri State will confer 2,222 bachelor’s degrees, 724 master’s degrees, 106 doctorate degrees and 26 specialist degrees.

Plus, 73 students will be recognized for completed a more rigorous curriculum in Missouri State’s Honors College.

The earliest ceremony Friday will include students graduating from the College of Natural and Applied Sciences and the McQueary College of Health and Human Services.

Brian Mahaffey, coordinator of Major League Medical Services for the St. Louis Cardinals, will be the speaker.

The second ceremony will recognize students graduating from the College of Education and the Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities

Margie Vandeven, Missouri commissioner for the department of elementary and secondary education will be the featured speaker at the 1 p.m. ceremony. First appointed in January 2015, she is stepping down from the state role in the coming weeks and a new commissioner, Karla Eslinger, has been named.

Vandeven, who earned a bachelor's degree in education from Missouri State, has been recognized by the university as one of its distinguished alumna.

The final ceremony Friday will recognize students graduating from the Darr College of Agriculture, the College of Business and interdisciplinary academic programs.

David Trottier, former president and general manager of Smitty’s Supermarkets, will receive an honorary bachelor’s degree and speak at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

