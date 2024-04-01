Missouri State extends financial aid deadline to May 1 amid FAFSA delays, technical errors

Missouri State University has moved the financial aid deadline for students to May 1, 2024.

As part of a national trend, Missouri State University is extending its financial aid deadline to May 1 to give students more time to submit or correct a critical form.

More than 350 colleges and universities recently submitted a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to warn that delays and technical errors in the rollout of the updated Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, have slowed the processing of student financial aid data.

It is taking longer for higher education institutions to communicate financial aid options to families and, in many cases, postponed students' willingness to commit to a college or university.

FAFSA determines eligibility for federal grants and loans and universities use it as part of awarding financial aid and scholarships.

Students and families have had challenges submitting this important financial aid document. Pushing the deadline to May 1 allows students extra time to submit or correct the FAFSA form.

“Roll out of the federal government’s new FAFSA form has seen several delays and technical errors that have made it difficult for students to complete the form,” said Rob Moore, director of financial aid at MSU, in a Monday news release.

“Students and families have faced challenges that are beyond their control. We hope extending the deadline will ease their concerns and allow more students to qualify for financial aid.”

The university said students who apply to Missouri State and complete the FAFSA by May 1 will be eligible for all need-based financial aid, including the Mo State Access Award, which covers tuition and fees for in-state students who are eligible for the federal Pell Grant.

The university also changed the refund deadlines for the enrollment deposit and housing contract from May 1 to June 1.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State extends financial aid deadline to May 1