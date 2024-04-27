Missouri Republicans effort to block sanctuary city funding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Republicans want to block state funding from going to cities that declare themselves sanctuary cities.

A few Senate Republicans this week proposed a late addition to the budget, aimed at Kansas City’s mayor publicly announcing that he is collaborating with the mayors of Denver and New York City to bring migrants to fill open positions. This is all capturing the attention of lawmakers.

Although the legislation is currently aimed at Kansas City, it could impact any city in the state that has a sanctuary policy in place.

The full Senate is expected to debate this next week.

