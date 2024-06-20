Missouri Republican tells Black Americans to ‘kindly’ leave US if they don’t like country

A Missouri Republican told Black Americans to “kindly” leave the US if they “don’t like” the country in a message posted before the Juneteenth national holiday celebrating the end of slavery.

Trump supporter Valentina Gomez has become well-known for her controversial and attention-grabbing stunts, such as when she told followers not to be “weak and gay” while running in a bulletproof vest.

On Tuesday, she called Juneteenth the “most [wretched]” of holidays as she argued against reparations for slavery.

Gomez, who is running for secretary of state, posted the video just days after the Trump campaign announced an effort to attract Black voters as the race against Joe Biden heats up.

“Reparations from slavery and Black victimization is about to be shoved down our throats for the most [wretched] holiday in America,” Gomez says in the video, wearing a shirt saying “Don’t be weak and gay.”

“[Black Lives Matter] raised millions. And what did they do for Black lives?” she asks.

“It is outrageous to see people ask you for reparations, even though they never went through slavery. These ungrateful people should be celebrating because they were born in the greatest nation to ever exist,” Gomez adds. “Here’s a tip – If you don’t like America, kindly, get the f*** out.”

At the end of the video, Gomez, a 25-year-old who migrated to the US from Colombia, appears in an image holding an assault rifle, dressed in military-style clothes. She has never served in the armed forces, Newsweek noted.

Gomez is facing seven other Republicans in the 6 August primary to become the GOP nominee for Missouri secretary of state. So far, Trump has not issued an endorsement.

President Joe Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021. It became the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr Day was instituted in 1983.

In May, she posted a video of herself running in a bulletproof vest.

“In America, you can be anything you want,” she says in the footage. “Don’t be weak and gay. Stay f****** hard.”

Previously, she has also posted a video of her using a flamethrower to set fire to LGBT+ books.

Valentina Gomez is mad that there's a lesbian in the WNBA? Is anyone going to tell her?? @DesiLydic pic.twitter.com/FXBB35XFSo — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 20, 2024

Gomez faced mockery on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show this week for her comments about LGBT+ people such as saying that WNBA star Brittney Griner “should be rotting in a Russian prison – not going to the Olympics.”

“Caitlin Clark is the only reason why we even watch women's basketball. She deserves to go to the Olympics, unlike this unpatriotic lesbian,” she added.

“I love that she's super into women's basketball but she's angry that there's a lesbian in the WNBA – is someone gonna tell her?” host Desi Lydic said.