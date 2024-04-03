Missouri Representatives debating $50 billion state budget
Missouri Representatives debating $50 billion state budget
Missouri Representatives debating $50 billion state budget
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
Four states — Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin and Rhode Island — are holding presidential nominating contests on Tuesday.
Rubrik, a data cybersecurity company that raised more than a half-billion dollars while private, filed to go public after the bell on Monday. Following quickly on the heels of debuts from Reddit and Astera Labs, the choice by Rubrik to pursue a public offering now could indicate that the IPO market is warming for tech companies. As a private-market company, Rubrik last raised a lettered round in 2019 when it closed $261 million at a $3.3 billion post-money valuation, according to Crunchbase data.
Porsche is testing a new electric SUV to slot in somewhere above the Macan EV; this is either a Cayenne EV or the three-row K1. We have some thoughts about that based on what the camo is telling us.
Nick Green, one of the company's co-founders, stopped by Found to chat about his company and the market's evolution since he first launched it. This argument is what helped Thrive Market become the first online grocery retailer that the USDA approved to accept food stamps. Thrive Market had to raise money from content creators and influencers until VCs picked up on the craze.
'Where have these been all my life?' Nearly 5,000 5-star reviewers say these colorful knives are a cut above the rest.
The fediverse -- the name for the social network made of interconnected servers, like Mastodon and others -- got another boost of legitimacy Tuesday as the @Potus (President of the United States) account on Instagram Threads shared its first federated post. The account operated by Biden's team published a message regarding the president's support of reproductive freedom on Threads, Meta's up-and-coming Twitter/X competitor. In short, the term refers to interconnected servers running social networks which can all talk to each other.
Preliminary local forecasts in 13 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
Elton Sawyer said the race winner "rolled early" on the final restart at Richmond.
Given the state of the electric vehicle transition in the US, EV-skeptic Toyota may be having the last laugh.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
The Parler app made headlines in 2021 for its alleged role in helping organize the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Can "Parler 3.0" escape its reputation, or will it continue to host the same extremist audience as before?
After a strong debut last week, shares of Donald Trump's media company were under pressure Monday after meager sales and deep losses were revealed in a new filing with the SEC.
Score major discounts on past-season styles, including $70 off the brand's time-tested pullovers.
The first details emerged Monday from Google’s settlement of a class-action lawsuit over Chrome’s tracking of Incognito users. Filed in 2020, the suit could have required the company to pay $5 billion in damages.
This multitasker will spare you from a sweltering kitchen this season — and it's down to the best price we've seen.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
It may be April Fools' Day, but these deals are no joke: We spotted a $25 Sam's Club membership and fan-favorite pillows for over 75% off.
The manufacturing sector showed signs of a rebound in March, supporting Wall Street's view that a stronger economy will help broaden out the stock market rally.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter