Missouri man thought he won only $4 from Powerball drawing. Clerks told him otherwise

A Missouri lottery player was surprised when he went to claim his winnings.

The man thought he won only a $4 Powerball prize was told by the clerk that he actually won $50,000.

The prize was claimed at Casey’s, 100 N. Highway 71 in Adrian, around an hour south of downtown Kansas City. The man said that the clerks had known for a few days that someone had a winning ticket.

”When I turned the ticket in, the young lady whispered, ‘You won $50,000,” he said.

“It was a week or so after the drawing,” the winner said in a statement. “I normally check all the numbers here at home but, that one time, all I checked was the Powerball.”

His ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball, in the April 17 drawing, according to MO Lottery. The winning numbers were 24, 29, 44, 47 and 54, and the Powerball was 2.

The Bates County resident said he should start checking all the numbers on his tickets after claiming his prize at the Lottery’s Kansas City regional office on May 13.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m.