Missouri man who stomped rooster to death in New Smyrna Beach gets jail time, probation

A Missouri man out on bail for stomping a rooster to death in New Smyrna Beach in July was put back behind bars Friday after he lost his bid to have his 90-day jail sentence reduced by an additional five days.

Joseph Walters, 25, was sentenced to 90 days in the Volusia County Branch Jail and was given one day credit after pleading no contest to animal cruelty, a third degree felony.

Walters filed a motion on March 16 asking a judge to have the five days he spent in a Missouri jail while waiting to be brought back to Volusia County taken from his sentence. A judge denied his request on March 22, court records show.

Walters's 90-jail sentence will be followed by five years probation.

Walters was arrested in August and charged with felony animal cruelty, and had been out on $15,000 bail. He turned himself in on Friday, court records state.

Slammed rooster to ground, stomped on its head

New Smyrna Beach police said that in the early morning hours of July 26, Walters picked up a rooster by the neck, slammed it twice to the ground and then stomped on its head killing it in the 400 block of Flagler Avenue.

Video surveillance from a nearby bar on Flagler Avenue showed Walters standing on the side of the street when the rooster walks up to him in a non-threatening manner, police said.

After the rooster stood before him for a few seconds, Walters was seen reaching down and grabbing the bird by the throat and picking it up. He swung it around in the air and then smashed the rooster on the ground, picked it up again and slammed it a second time, a charging document said.

Walters is then seen stomping on the chicken's head, killing it, New Smyrna Beach police said.

On Aug. 2, police learned that Walters had a Missouri address, the report states.

Walters had been staying with his family, who had rented condos at the Sea Coast Garden Condos in New Smyrna Beach from July 22 to July 29, police said.

On Aug. 8, police in St. Louis, Missouri, made contact with Walters's mother at their home, who said her son was at work when police came to the Missouri home, records show.

