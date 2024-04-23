Missouri man identified as Marine killed in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A Missouri-native Marine who died during a training exercise on April 18 in North Carolina has been identified as Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, according to the Marine Corps.

Arslanbas was a reconnaissance Marine who was assigned to the maritime Special Purpose Force, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. He was killed in a training accident near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

“Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members,” Col. Todd Mahar, 24th MEU commanding officer, said in a release. “The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time.”

He enlisted in the Marine Corps on March 16, 2020. Earlier this month, Arslanbas was promoted to sergeant. According to a release, he was decorated with the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Arslanbas graduated from Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, MO, in 2019.

The training accident is under investigation, according to the release.

