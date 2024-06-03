Missouri man found not guilty in criminal sexual conduct trial in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE — A St. Louis, Missouri man was found not guilty on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury of his peers Friday, May 31 in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Joseph Raymond Boulay, 51, was arrested Nov. 19. 2022, by the Michigan State Police when he returned to the state of Michigan to visit family on a felony warrant charging him with the crimes stemming from Oct. 30, 2020 when he was accused of raping an incapacitated person.

“This case was very difficult because the incident occurred at a party where everyone had been drinking and there were lots of people present,” said Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jamie Wisniewski Monday, June 3. “Ultimately, I think it came down to the fact that the jury had questions that there just weren’t answers for because the victim and witnesses either didn’t remember or didn’t know.”

Boulay’s attorney, Daniel Schwalm, said that he believed Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara S. Lisznyai runs an outstanding courtroom and demonstrates her vast experience in criminal law.

“From my client’s perspective, Joe said that he’s happy that four years of hell are finally over, and his name can stop being dragged through the mud,” Schwalm said. “He has maintained his innocence all along and the evidence that (she) was not incapacitated or physically helpless when this encounter happened.”

“The evidence showed that they kissed and made out but no sexual penetration happened. He elaborated that he has been treated like a criminal by lots of friends and people who know him while this case has been pending, and it has taken a toll on his mental and physical health. He said he’s looking forward to rebuilding his reputation and putting this behind him.”

