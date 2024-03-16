Missouri man accused of throwing puppy from third-story window before its death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man accused of throwing a puppy from a third story window, which led to its death, now faces criminal charges.

The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Michael Lott, 44, of Pevely, Missouri, with animal abuse, harassment, and property damage in connection with the puppy’s death.

Charges stem from an incident reported on Oct. 7, 2023, at an Arnold hotel, according to court documents obtained by FOX 2.

Court documents allege that Lott removed a three-month old Pit Bull puppy from one person’s lap inside the hotel room. While the puppy was sleeping, he allegedly threw it out the window. The puppy landed in the parking lot and died from its injuries.

Two witnesses, including the person who had the puppy in their lap and one passerby in the parking lot, offered details to law enforcement of the incident.

Lott reportedly threw the dog out the window after an argument with the witness in the room “with the intention of causing emotional distress,” per court documents.

Lott was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $25,000 bond, per Missouri court records. Documents claim that Lott has several felony convictions and a criminal history dating back to 1997.

