Missouri lawmakers file legislation to protect IVF
An Alabama court decision has caused widespread concern over the future of fertility treatments, which is why some Missouri lawmakers are working to protect access to in vitro fertilization.
Women across the U.S. have been sharing photos of their embryos on Instagram and countering the Alabama IVF ruling in their captions.
Yahoo News spoke with women in Alabama who are at various stages in their IVF journey about the questions and concerns they're now facing in the wake of the controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court that frozen embryos are legally considered "children" under state law.
Why do people typically freeze their embryos and how long can they stay frozen? Here's what you need to know.
