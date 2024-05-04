Missouri law enforcement agencies seized $7.1 million in assets in 2023. Here's where

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Springfield Police raided a business on West Battlefield Road called "The Club House" on suspicion of illegal gambling on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Nearly $7.1 million in money and property was seized by Missouri law enforcement agencies in 2023, according to an annual report released Wednesday by the Missouri State Auditor's Office.

The report noted 124 different agencies — including the Springfield Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Office, and several other departments in southwest Missouri — seized money from individuals and organizations that engaged in illegal activity in their fiscal year.

They collectively spent $8.7 million in federal forfeited funds, according to the report.

Last year, 646 law enforcement agencies in Missouri were reportedly eligible for the federal asset forfeiture system, though most did not participate. State and local law enforcement agencies that participate in federal investigations resulting in forfeitures can request a portion of the funds recovered through the system.

Each participating agency in must be submit an "ACA Form — Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification" submitted to the state auditor's office.

Here are many of the southwest Missouri law enforcement agencies that participated, many which received and spent justice funds, according to the auditor's report. Their final balances also reflect funds they had to start their fiscal year.

Agency Received Spent Balance Bolivar Police Department $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Branson Police Department $103.69 $0.00 $217,822.82 Cabool Police Department $804, 228.48 $6,102.00 $798,126.48 Christian County Sheriff's Office $8,216.23 $21,495.31 $64,513.59 Greene County Sheriff's Office $24,633.39 $7,098.32 $21,198.33 Nixa Police Department $20.65 $0.00 $1,400.99 Ozark Police Department $16,090.11 $4,181.25 $46,145.86 Springfield Police Department $69,268.82 $16,615.65 $53, 312.16 Strafford Police Department $ 9,123.78 $0.00 $9,123.78 Taney County Sheriff's Office $4.00 $0.00 $94.10 Texas County Sheriff's Office $0.00 $0.00 $12.00 Missouri State Highway Patrol (All) $317,541.53 $85,245.18 $1,159,449.90

