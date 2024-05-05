In Missouri, we know what 'majority rules' means. Lawmakers' deceptive change isn't needed

Majority rules! We Missourians know what this means. We know that 50% +1 of the votes cast represents a majority of the votes cast and that “majority rules.”

Our legislators in Jefferson City also know what “majority rules” means. Missouri state senators and representatives use majority rule to pass legislation that impacts Missourians. We know that before an amendment to the Missouri Constitution can be made, a majority of voters must vote in favor of the amendment before it can be enacted. At least that’s the way it works right now. But some of our legislators don’t like the concept of “majority rules.”

The people's constitutionally guaranteed right to “majority rule” has been around since 1846. For this change to occur, the Missouri Constitution will have to be amended. And, that’s what some legislators are in the process of trying to do. These legislators are attempting to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot to be voted on — either as a part of the August primary election or as a part of the November general election. This amendment would change “majority rule” to “a majority of votes statewide as well as a majority of votes in five of eight congressional districts."

Supporters of preserving the initiative petition process in its current form gather at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Jan. 30, 2024.

Legislators recognize that the existing citizen’s-initiated petition process is very popular, nonpartisan, and rigorous. To counteract this popularity, the legislators responsible for the constitutional amendment changes being considered are attempting to place misinformation in the amendment, like adding language relating to barring non-citizen voting. Non-citizens are already barred from voting in Missouri — only Missouri citizens who are registered to vote can vote in Missouri elections. This is just a distraction designed to deceive voters.

Our elected officials in Jefferson City work for us. They need to concentrate on legislation that would help solve problems associated with, among other things: healthcare, environmental pollution, infrastructure, safety, teacher shortage, and taxes. They need to produce a fair budget that meets the needs of Missourians. They don’t need to be wasting time attempting to make changes to the Missouri Initiative Petition process. Missourians like it the way it is!

Joan Gentry lives in Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Don't believe Missouri lawmakers trying to redefine 'majority rules'