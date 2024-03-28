Missouri House passes bill exempting St. Louis remote workers from earnings tax

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri State House passes a bill exempting employees who work remotely, outside the city of St. Louis, from paying the one percent earnings tax. The bill requires the city to create a process for remote workers to request earnings tax refunds. The legislation now heads to the Senate.

This comes as the city is waiting for a decision from the appeals court after some workers sued the city for denying their earnings tax refunds during the pandemic.

