Missouri honors fallen Kansas City officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday, the state of Missouri honored the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

One of the officers remembered was Kansas City’s James Muhlbauer, along with his K-9 partner Champ.

They were killed in February 2023 when Jerron Lightfoot was speeding and crashed into them.

Lightfood pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter back in February and last month was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jesse Eckes was also killed in the crash.

